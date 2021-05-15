Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.19. 164,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,625. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Separately, Aegis upped their price target on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

