Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) traded down 3.2% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.98. 21,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,601,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

In related news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.