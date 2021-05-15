RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RTL Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

