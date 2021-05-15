RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in RPM International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RPM International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

