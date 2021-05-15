Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 417,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,581,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

