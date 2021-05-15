Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Target Price to C$54.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.55. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$772.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4,568.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

