Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.55 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

