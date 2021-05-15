Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$53.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 1,641,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 899,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.