Royal Bank of Canada Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$17.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

