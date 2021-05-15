Roth Capital Upgrades Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $11.40 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTA. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.61.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
