Roth Capital Upgrades Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $11.40 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTA. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTA. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

