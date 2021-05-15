Roth Capital Lowers Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has $17.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $532.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

