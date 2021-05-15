Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.84.

ROST opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

