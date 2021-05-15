Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,231,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. General Motors has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

