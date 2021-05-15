Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $86.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

