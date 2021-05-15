Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93.

