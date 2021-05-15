Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

