Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,739 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,552,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,494,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 988.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,151 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65.

