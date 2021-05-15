Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 819 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. S&T Bank increased its position in shares of Meredith by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDP. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:MDP opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

