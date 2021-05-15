ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.99

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and traded as low as $46.65. ROHM shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 1,219 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.04.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

