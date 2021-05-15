Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 135.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Roche’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Erste Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

