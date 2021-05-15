Robert W. Duggan Purchases 11,365,921 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 11,365,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 132.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

