Robert E. Conway Buys 10,000 Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ABIO opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.81. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.54.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).
