Robert E. Conway Buys 10,000 Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABIO opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.81. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ARCA biopharma by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARCA biopharma by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.