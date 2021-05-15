Rivulet Capital LLC Sells 361,600 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rivulet Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,600 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 12.4% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rivulet Capital LLC owned about 0.85% of Dollar Tree worth $228,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $111.23. 1,088,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.