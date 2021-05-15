Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $26.52

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $22.35. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 71,998 shares changing hands.

RIOT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 188.6% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

