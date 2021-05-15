Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $92.75

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.75, but opened at $89.07. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $90.87, with a volume of 73,678 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.