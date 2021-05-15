Rinda Sama Sells 25,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axonics alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88.

Axonics stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 265,766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,229,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.