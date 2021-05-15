Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.11 ($131.90).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €86.06 ($101.25) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 402.30.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

