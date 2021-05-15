Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams Sells 9,558 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RXN opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rexnord by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 25.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 514,189 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

