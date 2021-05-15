Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.32.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $50.48 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

