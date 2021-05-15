Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REZI opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

