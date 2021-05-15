Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of REZI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 403,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after acquiring an additional 225,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,984,000 after acquiring an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

