Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Heat Biologics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Heat Biologics in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTBX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Heat Biologics stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 138,214 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

