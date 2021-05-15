Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ECN Capital Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.66 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$8.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -64.53%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.