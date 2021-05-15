Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

