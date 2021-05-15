Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AECOM’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AECOM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

