REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. REPO has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $147,074.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00095428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.13 or 0.00513984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00232599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005120 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.13 or 0.01156121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.52 or 0.01208723 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

