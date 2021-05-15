Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce sales of $34.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.42 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $34.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBNC. Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $42,611. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

RBNC stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $29.90. 17,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,272. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $490.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

