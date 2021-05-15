Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Lowered to $17.50 at B. Riley

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth about $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.