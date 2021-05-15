Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $12.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of RGA opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.78.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

