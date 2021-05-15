Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $1,542,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -102.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

