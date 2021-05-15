Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $1,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,827,001.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.28 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

