Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.15.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. 996,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,015. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $19,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $12,142,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

