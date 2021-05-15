Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

