Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

