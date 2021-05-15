Raymond James Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,203.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,194,054. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

