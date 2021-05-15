Raymond James Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.
Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,203.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.
In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,194,054. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
