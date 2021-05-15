Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,603 shares of company stock worth $5,386,945. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

