Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,053 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

NYSE:SJM opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

