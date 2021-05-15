Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

LSTR opened at $175.12 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.