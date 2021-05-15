Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,481 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

