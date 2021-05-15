Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,099 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Exponent by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.83 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

